Terri Manke, finance coordinator for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (left), accepts a $5,000 donation from Ken Smith, Gambrinus Malting Corporation director of operations. (VJHF photo)

Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

Gambrinus Malting Corporation raises $5,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

A Spallumcheen company has made a significant contribution to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Gambrinus Malting Corporation has donated $5,000 to the foundation for the area of greatest need.

“We’re incredibly happy as a company to be able to support the Foundation,” said Ken Smith, director of operations for Gambrinus Malting Corporation, who has a personal reason for giving to VJHF.

“My daughter was born at VJH, so it’s a particularly special place for me personally. We’re excited as a company to be able to give back and help our community with what hopefully will be the first of many donations to come.”

Since 1992, Gambrinus Malting Corporation has been crafting unique, small-batch specialty malts for artisans and craft brewers around the world from its location in the Spallumcheen Industrial Park.

“We are so pleased when local companies like Gambrinus Malting choose to support to the foundation and local healthcare,” said Lisa Westermark, VJHF executive director. “It is especially meaningful when they are personally connected and have had a positive experience such as the joy of a new family member.”

