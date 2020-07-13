The Township of Spallumcheen is considering a photo and video contest for its residents for each of the four seasons with winning entries to be posted on the township website. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Spallumcheen looks to photo contest for wesbite revamp

Residents would submit entries covering the four seasons for use on township website, documents

Spallumcheen shutterbugs, keep your cameras close by.

Township council has approved a staff recommendation of having a Spallumcheen resident photo contest for each season to create community ownership to the township’s website.

“Township staff has been discussing options for acquiring scenic photos and videos of Spallumcheen for the website, formal documents (such as annual report), PowerPoint presentations and other correspondence flowing inside and outside of the organization,” said corporate officer Cindy Graves in a report to council.

The contest would be held for photos of each of the four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter.

The top four photos for each season will be voted on by the community, and authorized by council based on the scene and the quality of the photo, which would be included front-and-centre on the township website.

The website would be updated each season.

All photos will be accepted and utilized based on their appropriateness to local government, and all residents will receive photo credit with their name every time the photo is used.

Staff is recommending a prize worth $100 in products and certificates from local businesses be arranged in a gift basket and presented once each season to a person whose photo is deemed the best.

Residents will be able to vote online to help council choose the winning entry.

Area high school students can take part in a video contest each season with a chance to win a gift basket.

READ MORE: Township of Spallumcheen opens office to public again


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

Just Posted

COVID-19 cancels 2 main Armstrong-Spallumcheen events

Community Excellence Awards, Citizen of the Year, cancelled for 2020; both to return in 2021

Spallumcheen looks to photo contest for wesbite revamp

Residents would submit entries covering the four seasons for use on township website, documents

Vernon golf course to host national event local qualifier

The Rise hosts the RBC PGA Scramble qualifier Sunday, July 26

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Boardwalk closures ahead for Vernon cyclists, pedestrians

Next phase of storm rehab project will see closures of up to 20 minutes

B.C. records 62 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths since Friday

Province has just over 200 active cases

Summerland approves solar project

Despite community opposition, council voted 4-3 for Cartwright Mountain location

Police search for suspect in assault on woman in downtown Kelowna

Kelowna police received a report a woman had been assaulted by an unknown man on July 12

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Two positive COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm

The risk of exposure to the general public related to this farm is considered to be low

Oliver Town Hall closed to public as staffer displays COVID-19 symptoms

One staff member at Oliver Town Hall is being tested for coronavirus

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

Horoscopes for the week of July 13

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read