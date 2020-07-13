Spallumcheen looks to photo contest for wesbite revamp

Residents would submit entries covering the four seasons for use on township website, documents

The Township of Spallumcheen is considering a photo and video contest for its residents for each of the four seasons with winning entries to be posted on the township website. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Spallumcheen shutterbugs, keep your cameras close by.

Township council has approved a staff recommendation of having a Spallumcheen resident photo contest for each season to create community ownership to the township’s website.

“Township staff has been discussing options for acquiring scenic photos and videos of Spallumcheen for the website, formal documents (such as annual report), PowerPoint presentations and other correspondence flowing inside and outside of the organization,” said corporate officer Cindy Graves in a report to council.

The contest would be held for photos of each of the four seasons: spring, summer, fall and winter.

The top four photos for each season will be voted on by the community, and authorized by council based on the scene and the quality of the photo, which would be included front-and-centre on the township website.

The website would be updated each season.

All photos will be accepted and utilized based on their appropriateness to local government, and all residents will receive photo credit with their name every time the photo is used.

Staff is recommending a prize worth $100 in products and certificates from local businesses be arranged in a gift basket and presented once each season to a person whose photo is deemed the best.

Residents will be able to vote online to help council choose the winning entry.

Area high school students can take part in a video contest each season with a chance to win a gift basket.

