A milkmaid (played here by Eileen Podanowski) will be among the characters you can run into as the Historic O’Keefe Ranch turns back the clock to commemorate the first Father’s Day in 1910 on the weekend of June 19 and 20. (Yana Crane Photography)

Spallumcheen ranch goes back in time to celebrate dads

Historic O’Keefe Ranch will commemorate first Father’s Day in 1910 June 19 and 20

Spallumcheen’s biggest attraction will turn back the clock for one weekend.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch will commemorate the first Father’s Day in 1910 on Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

“Bring your whole family and enjoy the ranch as it was back in B.C.’s early ranching era,” said Carmen Thompson of the ranch. “It promises just what dad needs: a relaxing day where he can enjoy loud engines, a tractor parade, wagon rides provided by the Pioneer Power Club, and enjoy a demonstration from the ranch’s blacksmith.

The family can also tour the Historic O’Keefe Mansion or live in the 2021 moment and take a selfie with Flapjack the Donkey.

The North Okanagan Railroaders Association’s Model Railway Exhibit is a must-see, and enjoy the delicious Country Manor food truck.

The ranch promises lots of farm animal fun, including the “Hatch A Chick” Chick Holding Station. The famous O’Keefe Ranch character actors will also be in attendance, dressed to impress, and sharing some of their musical talents.

“If you haven’t met the character actors at O’Keefe Ranch, now is the time to do so,” said Thompson. “As part of their regular-season weekend scheduling, you can meet and interact with live characters from the ranch and the Okanagan territory as they might have been during the turn of the last century.”

Characters include a schoolmarm, an old-fashioned nanny, a minister, a guitar-playing cowboy and even a milkmaid. Don’t miss Mrs. Schubert in the Schubert house doing her baking in the gorgeous old stove/oven and cooking up some simple cures for injuries and common ailments. The general store even has a postmaster with the ability to actually mail a postcard to anyone in the world.

“There may even be something special being delivered to you on the weekly stagecoach,” said Thompson. “The character actors will be out in full swing at the ranch on Father’s Day. Don’t forget to say hello and get your photo taken with them.”

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, please visit www.okeeferanch.ca.

