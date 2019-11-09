Sparkling spotlight put on Okanagan First Nations

The multi-million dollar Heritage Crystal Tipi was unveiled at Vernon’s Sparkling Hills Resort on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, as a thank you from Swarovski crystals’ Gernot Langes-Swarovski to the First Nations Peoples of the North Okanagan. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

The unveiling of the multi-million dollar Heritage Crystal Tipi at Sparkling Hill Resort near Vernon Saturday afternoon brought together First Nations Peoples and community members in celebration. The gift allows onlookers to take a moment and reflect on the history of the land while gazing up at the many paintings and symbols encrusted in Swarovski crystals.

The First Nations Heritage Art Display is unveiled at Sparkling Hill Resort Saturday afternoon. #sparklinghill #heritage #firstnations pic.twitter.com/BJaQnE9hFl — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) November 9, 2019

Entrepreneur Gernot Langes-Swarovski, the patriarch of the Swarovski crystal family and visionary behind the Sparkling Hill Resort near Vernon, was unable to attend the event.

The resort, which is sensitively integrated into nature, respects and appreciates the beautiful surroundings of Okanagan Lake and the mountains. The first inhabitants of the North Okanagan were part of the Interior Salish people who occupied the Valley for many thousands of years. And Langes-Swarovski wanted to find a special and unique way to show his gratitude to the First Nations people of the Okanagan for allowing him to build on their natural pristine ancestry lands.

In his search, Langes-Swarovski reached out to his accomplished, connected and visionary friend, Stephen Cipes, proprietor of Summerhill Pyramid Organic Winery, who is known for his closeness to the Okanagan people. Cipes was able to find an artist who could create paintings that ‘tell the story’ of the heritage of the Okanagan people for thousands of years. Cipes introduced locally celebrated Okanagan artist Ron Hall aka “Moose” who then worked closely with Sparkling Hill Resort CEO Hans-Peter Mayr as well as the Swarovski Creative Team in Austria. They produced 16 oil paintings, all of which have been cast in crystal in Austria and are now to be exhibited in the stunning Heritage Crystal Tipi.

This multi-million dollar gift is such a significant message to the world that it will be recommended to the United Nations Headquarters and the Federal Government of Canada to acquire a reproduced Heritage Crystal Tipi from the Swarovski company. These crystal paintings, each with a deeply meaningful story that accompanies each painting, so honors traditions and heritage, that they are perhaps an inspiration for us all to honor our own respective traditions, heritage and ancestry.

“This is a grand opportunity for the world to share as indeed, the roots of all Peoples are indigenous,” Sparkling Hill states.

The unveiling Saturday, by invitation only, was led by Vernon First Nation Elder Pauline Gregor, who led the Grand Opening of the spectacular 149-room “healing resort” in 2010.

Future guests of Sparkling Hill and the public will be able to visit the magnificent three-story high Heritage Crystal Tipi and experience the magic of the colourful Swarovski crystals as they reflect off the sun during the day and the evening lights. There are over 3.5 million Swarovski crystals throughout the resort creating an ambiance of calm and serenity. Opened in 2010, Sparkling Hill Resort quickly became and remains one of the premier Health & Wellness spa resort destinations in North America.

