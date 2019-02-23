Special Olympics 2019 (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Special Olympic B.C. Winter Games continue in Vernon

Events conclude today. Check out what’s happening.

Today marks the final day of the Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games.

Here’s what to expect:

Cross Country skiing continues at Sovereign Lake today with an all-day competition starting at 9:15 a.m. The competition is set to finish around 2:30 and the awards ceremony will follow.

Sovereign Lake will also host the snowshoe event. It too begins at 9:15 a.m. but concludes around 2 p.m. with awards being handed out promptly afterward.

Five-pin bowling continues today. The first shift starts at 9 a.m. and the second shift starts at 1 p.m.

Figure Skating continues today starting at 10 a.m. at Priest Valley Arena in Vernon. Awards will take place after lunch at around 1 p.m.

Floor hockey began this morning at 8:30 a.m. at Priest Valley Gym. Finals take place at 1:30 p.m. at the same location and awards will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Speed Skating competitions begin at 10 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North and are expected to conclude around noon. Awards will take place around 2 p.m.

Alpine skiing events continue at SilverStar. Friday saw Giant Slalom and Super G races but the Slalom event takes place this morning starting at 10 a.m. on the Lower Big Dipper Run. Note that those without a pass and skis will not be able to walk up to the finish line. Award ceremonies for this event are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. at the Village Podium — This is weather dependent; backup location is NATC Auditorium.

In case you missed it, check out our video of the Opening Ceremonies on Thursday:

Related: Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Related: Special Olympics B.C. Games torch made in Vernon

