Special Olympic B.C. Winter Games continue in Vernon

Today marks the final day of the Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games.

Here’s what to expect:

Cross Country skiing continues at Sovereign Lake today with an all-day competition starting at 9:15 a.m. The competition is set to finish around 2:30 and the awards ceremony will follow.

Sovereign Lake will also host the snowshoe event. It too begins at 9:15 a.m. but concludes around 2 p.m. with awards being handed out promptly afterward.

Five-pin bowling continues today. The first shift starts at 9 a.m. and the second shift starts at 1 p.m.

Figure Skating continues today starting at 10 a.m. at Priest Valley Arena in Vernon. Awards will take place after lunch at around 1 p.m.

Floor hockey began this morning at 8:30 a.m. at Priest Valley Gym. Finals take place at 1:30 p.m. at the same location and awards will begin at 4:45 p.m.

Speed Skating competitions begin at 10 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North and are expected to conclude around noon. Awards will take place around 2 p.m.

Alpine skiing events continue at SilverStar. Friday saw Giant Slalom and Super G races but the Slalom event takes place this morning starting at 10 a.m. on the Lower Big Dipper Run. Note that those without a pass and skis will not be able to walk up to the finish line. Award ceremonies for this event are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. at the Village Podium — This is weather dependent; backup location is NATC Auditorium.

