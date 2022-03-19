Special screening of Ukraine movie in Langley to support relief efforts

More than 30 Cineplex theatres across country to participate

The movie was released in 2014 and was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards but was not nominated. (Langley Advance Times)

Cineplex theatres across the country will hold a special screening of the movie, The Guide, to raise funds for Ukraine relief efforts.

On March 18, the entertainment and media company announced its collaboration with Stand With Ukraine Through Film, a United States-based non-profit supporting organizations working effectively in Ukraine and assisting countries supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Set in the 1930s, the story follows the journey of a 10-year-old boy named Peter stuck amid turbulent Soviet Ukraine. His father, an American engineer, is killed for obtaining secret documents about the repressions, which now are hidden in Peter’s book. The boy flees from the police with a blind kobzar (Ukrainian folk minstrel), Ivan Kocherga.

Kocherga does everything to help his young guide to grow up and survive with a kind and clear soul that will not be hardened by what his eyes have seen. He shares with Peter stories that make him believe there can be a different reality from what he sees around him.

First released in 2014, The Guide is a Ukrainian drama film directed by Oles Sanin. It was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards but was not nominated.

The special screening of the feature film will be held on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. and Monday, March 21 at 6:35 p.m. Proceeds raised by ticket sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Tickets can be purchased online at Cineplex.com.

