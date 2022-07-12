Spiritual Centre samplings offered at Vernon open house

The Centre for Spiritual Living is hosting an open house Saturday, July 16. (File photo)

The Centre for Spiritual Living will be humming with free activities and workshops at its open house reception Saturday, July 16.

Located in Vernon at 2913-29th Ave., the centre will have activities taking place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Throughout the day there will be a display of merchandise from Thé Essence Bookstore, including spiritual and inspirational books, crystals, jewelry, cards, art, essential oils, singing bowls and more fascinating finds.

Those interested can drop by for any or all of the scheduled workshops:

• Introduction to Meditation, 10 a.m., led by Bev Danby, a series of different types of short meditations as you learn some tips and techniques.

• Science of Mind, 11 a.m., principles with Rev. Dale Jukes who will introduce the centre’s foundational philosophy, explaining the history and science behind how we use our thoughts and mind to create our everyday experiences.

• Lunch break, 11:45 – 12:15 with coffee, iced tea, veggie plates and more available by donation in the bookstore.

• Musical presentation, 12:15 – 1 p.m. by music director Hannah Jukes, April Sheehan and Ron Malec.

• Tai Chi, 1:15 p.m. Stella Stockton will guide participants in simple and accessible movements for all ability levels, and can also be done seated. This is a graceful and rhythmic moving meditation with many health benefits including improved mental focus, joint mobility, coordination and balance.

• Women’s Group, 2:15 – 3 p.m. Suellen McCumber, will facilitate as participants share in a safe, confidential, supportive group. Women will have the opportunity to look at their lives in new ways to see how perspective can change it for the better.

• Mini Discovery Class, 3:15 p.m. with Bev Danby. Learn about the history of New Thought, the Science of Mind, Centres for Spiritual Living and Treatment, also known as Affirmative Prayer.

“Everyone is welcome to drop in, participate and meet the friendly folks at the Okanagan Centre for Spiritual Living,” the centre said.

