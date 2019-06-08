Sponsors Join KidSport Team

Space is still available for more golfers

Kidsport sponsors Justin Baillargeon of the Vernon Morning Star, Matt Kowalski from the Vernon Vipers, Sue Beaudry from Vernon Golf & Country Club, Brenda Stewart, Vernon Vipers, Erma Main, Vernon Toyota, Nick Cherkowski, Vernon Vipers, Doug Ross, KidSport, Rob Bauml, Summit Financial, Dave Hamilton, Black Press and Bill Woodley, Vernon Golf & Country Club. (Contributed)

KidSport Greater Vernon and the Vernon Golf & Country Club are hosting the inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament.

The goal for this event, which will take place Thursday, June 20, is to raise $30,000. If successful, this goal will allow over 100 children the opportunity to experience sport in our community.

“This is a great opportunity to get out and golf, have some fun and support kids in our community,” said Doug Ross, Director Recreation Services.

Space is still available for both individuals and foursomes. Each registration for the tournament includes: 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch & beverage, dinner, golf souvenir, live and silent auction and each registration helps provide a child with participation in their favourite sport for a year. This also includes a chance to win two vehicles courtesy of Hole in One Sponsors Vernon Toyota and the Vernon Vipers and a chance to win a grand prize of three nights at Predator Ridge and rounds of golf courtesy of DCT Chambers Trucking and Predator Ridge.

Sponsors like the Vernon Golf & Country Club (Presenting), Vernon Morning Star (Gold), Summit Financial (Silver), Hole in One Sponsors Vernon Toyota and the Vernon Vipers, and Hole Sponsors Spine & Sports North End Physiotherapy, MQN Architects, Nixon Wenger Lawyers, Discovery Optical, The Italian Kitchen Company, Brentwell Construction Ltd., Wayside Press, DCT Chambers Trucking, Air Foam and Sladen Moore Chartered Accountants have all joined the KidSport team to support this event. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

