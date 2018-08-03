Staples annual School Supply Drive underway

The campaign runs until September 4th.

Staples Canada’s annual School Supply Drive is officially underway. The program pairs Staples locations with charities, schools, school boards and other local community groups that demonstrate a need for financial support, essential school supplies or with much-needed breakfast programs.

Staples locations across Vernon are raising money for the Boys & Girls Club.

The drive has raised more than $14 million in cash, gift cards and supplies since 2005. This year’s goal is $1.7 million.

The campaign runs until September 4th.

