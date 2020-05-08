‘Stay strong’: Vernon mayor pens Mother’s Day message amid pandemic

Mayor Victor Cumming says Mother’s Day connections can still be made in the middle of a pandemic

Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming offered words in honour of moms and motherhood in these times of global crisis.

“Mother’s Day may look different for many of us this year. I know it may be difficult if you have to be apart from loved ones, but I encourage you to stay strong. During this time that we have to stay apart, consider new ways you can connect to mark this special day,” Cumming said in a Friday morning statement.

As a reminder of what communities have already done to show love for their others of late, Cumming highlighted some of the thoughtful, creative and heartwarming ways people have connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen and heard of many people using telephone calls, emails, video chats and letters to connect – and reconnect – with family or friends at great distances,” he said.

“We’ve heard of people leaving gifts or supplies on a neighbour’s front step and sharing greetings at a safe distance in their front yard. We’ve seen drive-by parades to mark birthdays, anniversaries and major milestone events.

“These are all great ways for us to stay apart, but stay connected during a unique and unusual time.”

While there has been good news this week regarding how B.C. will begin to slowly reopen over the next several weeks, the tasks at hand remains following the guidelines laid out by the provincial health officer.

“We must follow the thoughtful approach laid out by our Provincial Health Officer so we don’t unravel all the good work we’ve done.”

Cumming said while people will have to continue to keep their distance this Mother’s Day, we can still say thank you from afar.

“Mothers, we appreciate and honour you, and continue to stand alongside you, as we all take the necessary steps to protect each other’s health and safety as we move forward together.”

