Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming with City of Vernon director of human resources Raeleen Manjak. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

‘Stay strong’: Vernon mayor pens Mother’s Day message amid pandemic

Mayor Victor Cumming says Mother’s Day connections can still be made in the middle of a pandemic

Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming offered words in honour of moms and motherhood in these times of global crisis.

“Mother’s Day may look different for many of us this year. I know it may be difficult if you have to be apart from loved ones, but I encourage you to stay strong. During this time that we have to stay apart, consider new ways you can connect to mark this special day,” Cumming said in a Friday morning statement.

As a reminder of what communities have already done to show love for their others of late, Cumming highlighted some of the thoughtful, creative and heartwarming ways people have connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen and heard of many people using telephone calls, emails, video chats and letters to connect – and reconnect – with family or friends at great distances,” he said.

“We’ve heard of people leaving gifts or supplies on a neighbour’s front step and sharing greetings at a safe distance in their front yard. We’ve seen drive-by parades to mark birthdays, anniversaries and major milestone events.

“These are all great ways for us to stay apart, but stay connected during a unique and unusual time.”

While there has been good news this week regarding how B.C. will begin to slowly reopen over the next several weeks, the tasks at hand remains following the guidelines laid out by the provincial health officer.

“We must follow the thoughtful approach laid out by our Provincial Health Officer so we don’t unravel all the good work we’ve done.”

Cumming said while people will have to continue to keep their distance this Mother’s Day, we can still say thank you from afar.

“Mothers, we appreciate and honour you, and continue to stand alongside you, as we all take the necessary steps to protect each other’s health and safety as we move forward together.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: ‘This has not been easy,’ Vernon mayor says

READ MORE: Viral Okanagan father-son singers back with Moore to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Mother's Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna singer releases video, song for Mother’s Day

Just Posted

‘Stay strong’: Vernon mayor pens Mother’s Day message amid pandemic

Mayor Victor Cumming says Mother’s Day connections can still be made in the middle of a pandemic

More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

School District #83 will be asking parents if they want more direct instruction for students

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Planned road work alters Vernon traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect next week on portions of Silver Star and Okanagan Landing roads

Vernon businesses in limbo over reopening plans

Some jumping into opening while guidelines grey for others

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted in Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP warn of text-based scam fraudulently claiming to be CERB

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

EDITORIAL: Restrictions continue

COVID-19 directives will not be lifted all at once

Kelowna loses over 5,000 jobs in April: StatCan

Unemployment rate jumps over two points to 8.1 per cent, highest since May 2016

Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Pandemic prompts decision to shelf annual Shuswap community festivities

Most Read