Stevenson & Co. Plumbing’s annual furnace service food drive a success

From left, Marlene (with Holly the dog), Justin, and Andrew Stevenson, along with employees Jordan Mazereeuw and Jeff Reed of Stevenson & Co. Plumbing & HVAC drop off a trailer of food to the Salvation Army. The food was collectected during Stevenson & Co. Plumbing’s annual furnace service food drive. (Contributed)

The Salvation Army may not have hit its Kettle Campaign target this year, but executive director Lt. Stephan Reid says in Vernon, their food bank’s shelves should remain full for quite some time, thanks to dozens of “generous” local businesses and residents. The staff of Stevenson & Co. Plumbing & HVAC are a few such businesses. The Okanagan-based company raised a trailer full of food through their annual furnace service food drive.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.