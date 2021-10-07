Still time to get breakfast at Vernon’s annual drive-thru fundraiser

United Way’s North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast event is back until 9 a.m.

Vernon Winter Carnival volunteers are out helping hand out bags at the 20th annual United Way North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast Oct. 7, 2021. (Facebook)

There’s still time to swing by the 20th annual United Way the North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Prestige Vernon Lodge on 32nd Street.

Every year, this event raises funds to support 20-plus social programs in the local community.

Last year, the 19-year record was smashed when more than $21,000 was raised.

Until 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, drive-thru customers can purchase a breakfast bag filled with food and drinks, special offers from local businesses and grand prizes hidden in the bag.

One lucky guest will score a Golden Ticket worth $1,000 to invest at Valley First.