Okanagan College chemistry professor Scott Richardson explains an experiment Grade 10 students will conduct during Experience Okanagan College morning at the Vernon campus. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Students experience college life

Grade 10 students from the Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts had a chance to experience college life.

The Vernon campus of Okanagan College hosted an Experience Okanagan College day, where students had a chance to attend lectures and labs with college professors.

“The idea is to give the kids a chance to see what Okanagan College has to offer as they starting thinking about their post-secondary futures,” said Tawnya Cameron with Okanagan College.

Students had a chance to sit on a psychology lecture as well as take part in a first-year college chemistry experiment conducted by professors Carl Doige and Scott Richardson.


