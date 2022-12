Some local students are getting a lesson in giving, and acing it.

Beairsto Elementary teachers Sara McLean and Mélanie Doucet recently brought their Grade 1 and Grade 6/7 buddy classes to visit the Common Threads Program.

Common Threads serves the community in a tangible way by providing hot sit-down meals, food items, hygiene products and clothing to their weekly guests.

Beairsto students donate toiletries and other needed items yearly while they learn about the importance of giving to others in the community.

Common Threads is open on Mondays from 2-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. at The Arbour at the Alliance Church.

Current urgent needs are toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and soap), soup maker and donation pickup drivers. Donations can be dropped in the chute during officer hours. Visit vernonalliance.org for more information.

