Vernon students serve up breakfast bags for babies

Local youth are investing their time and energy into healthcare.

Clarence Fulton Secondary students are hosting a fundraiser this morning on Okanagan Landing Road, selling breakfast bags to raise money for Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The funds will go to support the women’s and children’s health services.

Out of 200 bags, there were less than 80 left shortly after 10 a.m.

Several youth from the school are stationed beside Okanagan Landing Road, near Fulton Road. Bags are $5 and include several goodies, including a coupon for a free egg McMuffin at McDonald’s.

“This is a great cause, the Emily Dahl Foundation just purchased 20 bags,” said Natasha Krystolovich, with The Dahl Group of Companies.

The breakfast bag sale has become an annual tradition at the school. It started years ago after a student did a capstone project on the Have-a-Heart Radiothon.

The Radiothon is underway today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Pure Country 105.7 for the 20th anniversary.

The goal this year is to acquire a fetal health surveillance monitor and base, and an infant care Panda Warmer. These units increase standards of obstetrics care and help moms stay connected to their babies.

