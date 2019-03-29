Stump removal complete at Kin Beach

Three tree stumps were officially removed from Kin Beach this week.

Crews were seen Tuesday morning working to remove the remaining stumps. By Thursday, the stumps were completely removed and replaced by wood chips.

WATCH:

“Crews were at Kin Beach Park grinding stumps of trees that had been removed last year due to internal rot and which posed a safety concern due to the trees’ condition. The work began March 18 and will be completed April 1,” said Nick Nilsen, communications manager for the City of Vernon, in an email to the Morning Star.

He said that last year, the City had hoped that Okanagan Indian Band could have used one of the trees, which had been toppled in a wind storm, to carve a canoe.

“That would have been a fitting and honourable use for the tree but it was simply too far gone on the inside. This year we removed its stump,” he said.

