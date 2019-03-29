Stump removal complete at Kin Beach

Three tree stumps were officially removed from Kin Beach this week.

Crews were seen Tuesday morning working to remove the remaining stumps. By Thursday, the stumps were completely removed and replaced by wood chips.

WATCH:

“Crews were at Kin Beach Park grinding stumps of trees that had been removed last year due to internal rot and which posed a safety concern due to the trees’ condition. The work began March 18 and will be completed April 1,” said Nick Nilsen, communications manager for the City of Vernon, in an email to the Morning Star.

He said that last year, the City had hoped that Okanagan Indian Band could have used one of the trees, which had been toppled in a wind storm, to carve a canoe.

“That would have been a fitting and honourable use for the tree but it was simply too far gone on the inside. This year we removed its stump,” he said.

Related: Shedding some light on Kin Beach

Related: ‘Planet of the Geese’: Vernon parks a muck with goose poop

Related: More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Crews were on scene at Kin beach to remove tree stumps this week. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
By Thursday the stumps were completely removed and replaced by wood chips. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Tuesday: tree removal. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Thursday: stumps completely removed. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Tuesday: tree removal. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Thursday: stumps completely removed. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Grannies’ fabric extravaganza supports AIDS-bereaved in South Africa

Just Posted

Stump removal complete at Kin Beach

Crews were on scene earlier this week to remove three tree stumps located along the Vernon beach shore.

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

Suspicious pallet fire doused

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished the small fire within minutes of arriving on the scene

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Grannies’ fabric extravaganza supports AIDS-bereaved in South Africa

The sale is April 6 at The People Place in Vernon

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey to Post Modern Connection, your week will be filled with great music

Plan your week around these great live shows

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Rider Express to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect April 1

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Most Read