Successful year for SilverStar Australia Day bikini run

Australian’s were praising Saturday’s mild temperature as they took to SilverStar Mountain Resort in nothing but swimwear.

The annual Australia Day Bikini Run saw many local Australian staff and visitors brave the elements in underwear, swimwear or bright clothing and draped in their national flag as they rode down the slopes Saturday, Jan. 26.

“Over 338,000 Australians visit British Columbia annually with hundreds being employed at the Vernon ski area,” said Oscar Gordon, Australian sales and marketing manager. “SilverStar Mountain has become a very popular tourist destination at this time of the year with its Australian visitors escaping record summer temperatures and it being their summer holiday period.

“The day was made more enjoyable on the slopes with milder temperatures, blue skies and soft snow.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort has seen a healthy ski season with record numbers visiting the mid-mountain village.



