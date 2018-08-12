Summer artisan night market Wednesday in Vernon

The event will take place at Predator Ridge in Vernon. (File photo)

The summer artisan night market is back in Vernon this Wednesday.

Celebrate summer by relaxing with good with food, drinks, live music and learn about the passion behind our local crafters and artisans by celebrating their work.

Vistors can expect over 50 local Okanagan and B.C. craft amd artisan vendors, eat from local food trucks and dinner options at both Pallino’s and Range Lounge & Grill. It will also include a tasting section featuring local wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries accompanied by live music.

The night market is set to take place this Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Commonage Ballroom at Predator Ridge — on the lower level of Clubhouse. Admission is granted by donation with all proceeds going to the North Okanagan Cycling Society.

