Summer coming to a close at SilverStar

Last regular weekend, but there’s a couple bonus weekends for riders

SilverStar Mountain Resort during the summer of 1994. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #30130 photo)

This year there aren’t any such large gatherings as pictured here in this 1994 photo of SilverStar.

But within the trees, the dirt continues to be kicked up as the bike park is open until Sept. 7.

Plus the resort has hiking trails, Gondola rides (last day Sept. 6), the Gnome Roam and more.

But riders have a few more chances to take to the trails: bonus weekends Sept. 12 and 13 and Sept. 19 and 20 (Comet only).

