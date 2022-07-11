Summer going to the dogs at Vernon arts centre

Keychains for the dog lovers, made by Helen Kovacs of Red Dog Glass Studio, are available at the Vernon Community Arts Centre’s gift shop, part of the month-long Dog Days of Summer exhibit and fundraiser at the centre. (Facebook photo)

The dog days of summer are here for the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

From now until July 25, the centre is hosting a dog friendly art show and sale.

“Support your local artists and pups in need,” said the centre on its social media pages.

Throughout July, the centre is raising food and funds to help Jurassik Bark Senior and Special Needs Dog Rescue Society, Paws It Forward Dog Rescue and the Animal Food Bank.

If you’re looking to adopt a dog, check out the volunteer-run rescues. They help canines find their ‘furever’ homes and go above and beyond to make sure dogs are treated with the utmost care and support.

There are some great dog-themed gifts in the centre’s art shop and some fun art classes as well.

You can stop by any day and your pooch is invited as well.

The arts centre is sending out a special thank you to Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply for helping distribute donations to those who need it most, and for their generous donations of goody bags.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitDogsVernon