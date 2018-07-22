Summer in full swing at O’Keefe Ranch

July is whizzing by, but there’s still plenty of summertime fun to be had in the Okanagan before the end of August.

For the second year in a row, O’Keefe Ranch is offering family-friendly programming every weekend in July and August as an opportunity to get outside and have fun as a family without 21st century technology.

Each Saturday, guests can participate in a Victorian school lesson in the 106-year-old Balmoral Schoolhouse.

“This is a favorite of our elementary school students, and adults love it too,” said program coordinator Desiree Maher-Schley. “This program is free for all visitors with general admission and requires no RSVP. Just drop by the school house at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Saturdays and be ready to be entertained while you recite your three Rs.”

The fun continues into Sunday. Each morning, beginning at 11 a.m., visitors can participate in a variety of old-fashioned games. Sundays are also when the Historic Ranch hosts Crafternoons, beginning at 2 p.m. Visitors can take part in an historical craft or art activity, such as making potato stamps or paper hats.

“As a not-for-profit historic site, a big part of our mandate is education,” says ranch curator Carla-Jean Stokes. “We love to be inspired by the history of the Victorian period, but learning about history doesn’t have to be traditional and it can be a lot of fun. The best way to learn how people used to live is to give it a try yourself.”

O’Keefe Ranch is open daily until Sept. 30. Ranch hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. O’Keefe Ranch also has numerous period buildings to tour, artisans on site, and the Greenhow Museum at O’Keefe Ranch has four new exhibitions for the 2018 season.

