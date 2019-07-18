Connor Dewhirst (left) and Andrew Cusveller have been hired as summer students at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp museum, thanks to an anonymous $5,000 donation. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Summer staff hired at Vernon cadet museum thanks to donation

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 so Vernon Cadet Camp Museum can hire summer students

When the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opened for the summer on July 2, the staff had hired two local army cadets, Andrew Cusveller and Connor Dewhirst, to work part-time and the museum put out a plea for funds to pay the students during July and August.

Some funds came in, but not enough to pay them for the entire summer.

Then an anonymous donor called to say he was donating $5,000 to support the wages for the cadets and the museum.

“It’s with support like this that we are able to provide such a dynamic educational and immersive experience, not only for the youth we employ, but for the entire Vernon community,” said Maria Brunskill, operations manager for the museum.

The funds will permit the museum to be open longer hours during the summer in addition to providing a unique learning opportunity for the two cadets.

The Vernon Cadet Camp Museum is located at the Vernon Army Camp, and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.

The museum will be open on the Aug. 5 long weekend, including B.C. Day Monday, Aug. 5.

You can e-mail the museum at vernoncadetmuseum@gmail.com to book a visit.

Admission is free. Donations greatly appreciated.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
