Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

The Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre on Wharton Street is now closed until further notice.
The closure, in response to the COVID-19 virus, took effect March 18.
While the facility will be closed, emails may still be sent to admin@summerlandarts.com and staff will respond during business hours.
In recent days, the facility had cancelled events and functions including a series of Friday evening concerts organized by the Summerland CommunityArts Council.
