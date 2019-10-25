STORY TELLING Books by Summerland writer Glen Witter, who writes under the name of C. Edgar North, tell stories of espionage and adventure. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

A Summerland author will sign copies of his books at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre next month.

Glen Witter, who writes espionage, action and murder fiction under the pen name of C. Edgar North, will be signing books at the Okanagan Makers Christmas Craft and Sustainable Living Show, Nov. 3 and 4.

READ ALSO: Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Witter has published five novels, with three based in the Okanagan Similkameen. Plots include settings around the world, including India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Zanzibar, Central America, the Caribbean and Nigeria.

His book Nighthawk Crossing is the first in a four-part series featuring high-level smuggling.

Blood, Fire and Ice features oil companies in the Arctic.

His books to date are Nighthawk Crossing; Blood, Fire and Ice; Nighthawk: African Ice; Nighthawk: Chief Hazel and Nighthawk: The Deacon.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Takes Flight
Next story
Okanagan Fest of Ale distributes $60,000 to community organizations

Just Posted

Vernon’s downtown potty problematic

The state-of-the-art toilet serving downtown closed for repairs

Gift card program pumps up local Vernon business

One card, multiple stores: Local Gift Card can be used at various shops around town

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

Any traffic re-routing option through Enderby would hurt business: shop owner

Hwy. 97A carries more than 12,000 vehicles a day, 17,000 in the summer through Enderby

Children championed by Vernon talent show

NONA Child Development Centre fundraiser taking auditions

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

LETTER: Anti-pipeline people need to get facts straight

There are risks involved with everything, but pipeline pros outweigh cons

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read