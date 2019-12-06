Black Press file photo

Summerland businesses participate in Sip N’ Shop

Downtown event on Dec. 14 will feature local beverages

It will be a time for wine and shopping at the third annual Summerland Sip N’ Shop event on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., will see merchants in Summerland partner with beverage producers.

READ ALSO: Summerland holds multiple events to launch festive season

READ ALSO: Wine industry has grown in Summerland

“We have more than doubled the number of participating merchants over last year,” said Summerland Chamber of Commerce event coordinator Lisa Sanders. “There will be 25 shops open offering a very special shopping environment.”

The event is part of the Light Up Summerland festival.

“The atmosphere is so festive and fun. Everyone has a great time,” Sanders said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

Just Posted

Crown delves into Sagmoen’s history with North Okanagan sex workers

Decision on validity of police search warrant will be made on Monday, Dec. 9

Vernon Glee club sells out Bohemian Rhapsody

Community Music School shows at Powerhouse Theatre this weekend

Southbound lane of Silver Star Road re-opens after rollover

Single vehicle rollover on mountain road, no injuries

Vernon cafés compete to pour perfect cup of hot cocoa

Downtown Vernon Association to host annual Hot Chocolate Challenge Saturday

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for event tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Summerland businesses participate in Sip N’ Shop

Downtown event on Dec. 14 will feature local beverages

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

UBCO daycare services slated for major improvements

More families will have access to high-quality child care services at UBCO

Noxious odour detected at Summerland Health Centre

Staff felt nauseous following incident on morning of Dec. 5

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Most Read