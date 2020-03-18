Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce building, which also houses the visitor centre, is closed to the public until further notice. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce building, which also houses the visitor centre, has been closed to the public.

David Hull, executive director of the chamber, said the decision follows the direction of provincial health authorities and recommendation by Destination BC and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce.

READ ALSO: Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

READ ALSO: Summerland Chamber to fill five board positions

Staff are still in the office this week, conducting business internally and connecting with people electronically.

A decision on whether to continue with on-site staffing will be evaluated near the end of the week.

The decision follows earlier chamber decisions in response to COVID-19.

Last week, the chamber chose to cancel its Summerland Business Excellence and Community Awards Gala, which had been scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

“Even before the edict from provincial health authority we were discussing postponing the gala out of an abundance of caution given the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Hull said.

In addition, a chamber luncheon, scheduled for Thursday, March 19, was also cancelled.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus