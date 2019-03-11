Summerland family has made pizzas for the past 25 years

Shop was first in what is now Murray’s Pizza chain

A lot has changed in the 25 years since Josh Roberts and his father Murray Roberts opened what is now Murray’s Pizza in Summerland.

“As the community evolves, we evolve with it,” Josh Roberts said.

At the time, the pizza shop in Sungate Plaza was part of a chain, but in 2000, it became an independent location.

Today, that independent shop has grown to a regional chain of six Okaangan Valley locations.

Josh Roberts said some of the pizzas, such as pepperoni and chees or ham and pineapple pizzas are perrennial favourites, but other offerings on the menu have changed with the times.

In the mid-1990s, a peach pizza was on the menu, but it has since been discontinued as it was not popular among the customers.

Today, peach pizzas are a thing of the past, but Murray’s Pizza is exploring new items including vegan options and crustless pizzas.

While Josh Roberts does not know what the world of pizza will look like in another 25 years, he plans to continue to offer pizzas in the years to come.

“I enjoy doing what I’ve done for all these years,” he said. “We’re proud to be a part of the amazing community of Summerland.”

He added that the staff over the years and a loyal customer base have both contributed to the business’s success.

In addition to regular customers from the community, he also has some regular tourist customers from the Lower Mainland and from as far away as Europe who make sure to order pizzas every time they are in Summerland.

