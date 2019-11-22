FESTIVE EVENING The Summerland Festival of Lights will be held on Friday, Nov. 29. This year, the fireworks display will be held earlier than in past years. The fireworks will start shortly after the downtown lights are turned on at 7 p.m. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes

Fireworks will begin earlier in the evening on Friday, Nov. 29

The Summerland Festival of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29, will have a few changes to its schedule.

“The big change this year is the fireworks show,” said event producer Lisa Sanders. “Feedback from previous years told us that 8:30 p.m. is too late for those with younger children. If the little ones know there is fireworks they do not want to go home and 8:30 is just too late for them.”

This year, the downtown lights will be turned on at 7 p.m. and seconds later, the fireworks show will start.

Organizers say the lighting up of downtown and the fireworks at the mid point of the evening will greatly assist in ensuring the event is safe and comfortable.

“In previous years the fireworks signalled the end of the evening and we had 11,000 plus people trying to leave downtown at the same time,” Sanders said. “The streets were stopped up and the highway was jammed to a halt in both directions. This year the event will have folks leaving over a protracted period.”

The event begins at 4 p.m. with family focused events and performances.

Entertainment on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. and entertainment at the world stage begins at 5 p.m.

In addition, the Bottleneck Drive Hospitality Zone opens at 5 p.m. with an assortment of beverages produced in Summerland.

More information on the festival is available online at www.summerlandlightup.com and on the Summerland Festival of Lights Facebook page.

