Summerland funeral home provides music each Monday afternoon

Music performances set up to honour those who cannot have funeral or celebration of life services

Musicians are performing once a week outside Providence Funeral Homes Summerland Chapel.

The performances, which started earlier this month, are held every Monday at 4 p.m. and feature a variety of musicians, performing alone at the facility.

Brenda Hamilton, a funeral director at the Summerland facility, said Province will provide the sound system for the performances, which will then be made available through livestreaming.

The performances are to honour those who are not able to have a funeral or celebration of life service.

A similar series of performances has been started in Penticton during the pandemic.

Hamilton said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for those who have lost friends or family members to grieve.

“We’ve had to postpone a number of services,” she said.

The services that can still continue are much smaller and much more private than in the past.

Under the provincial directives, public functions are limited to no more than 50 people and a two-metre physical distancing is required between people.

The outside music events will continue each Monday, and no end date has been planned at present.

