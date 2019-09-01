HERITAGE BUILDINGS This photograph, taken from Giant’s Head Mountain, shows what is now Victoria Road and Main Street. Buildings pictured include the Barclay Ranch House at left, Reeve Robert Johnston’s home. the Baptist Church and the Alex Steven home. In the upper left is Major Hutton’s home, named Bredon Hill. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

This photograph was taken from Giant’s Head Mountain, showing Victoria Road and Main Street.

From the left on Victoria Road is the Barclay Ranch House (today painted yellow,) Reeve Robert Johnston’s home, the Baptist Church and the Alex Steven home at the end of Main Street.

In the upper left is Major Hutton’s home, named Bredon Hill.

READ ALSO: Barclay once owned Trout Creek Ranch in Summerland

READ ALSO: Barclay was a Summerland pioneer

These heritage buildings still exist, with the exception of the Baptist Church.

The Barclay Ranch House, on Victoria Road South, is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland.

It was built by David Lloyd-Jones in 18880. George Barclay bought the ranch in 1890 and before 1897, he moved the house to its present site.

Canadian Pacific Railway president Thomas Shaughnessy later purchased the Barclay Ranch in 1902.

In 1903, James Ritchie acquired the building.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

HERITAGE HOUSE The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Previous story
Round Lake Treatment Centre celebrates 40 years of battling substance abuse

Just Posted

UPDATED: Ice issue forces Vernon Vipers venue change

Vipers hosting Brooks Bandits at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place NORTH

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

Armstrong’s annual IPE wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of the 120th annual fair at 10 a.m.

Okanagan paddle race begins

Competition sees paddlers stroke length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton

‘Mavens on the Move’: Vernon daycare gets new transportation fleet

Maven Lane daycare now has three vehicles that can seat more than 50 children altogether

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

School returns in B.C. with uncertainty surrounding contract for teachers

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Sept. 23

Most Read