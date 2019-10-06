Summerland intersection was known as Five Corners

Gas station now located at entrance to the community

Summerland has gone through many changes over the years, and by the time this picture was taken in the 1950s, the town looked quite different from the end of the 19th century.

READ ALSO: Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

The photograph shows the north entrance to Summerland in the 1950s, when the community was known as West Summerland. The portion of Summerland at the lakeshore was referred to as Summerland.

To the left of this picture is Highway 97 and to the right is Rosedale Avenue. In those days, it was frequently referred to as Five Corners.

Today, the Petro-Canada gas station is located here.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon hotel manager plans to turn spare rooms into affordable housing

Just Posted

Vernon mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Vernon Vipers shutout at Showcase

Vipers lose 1-0 to Penticton and 4-0 to West Kelowna at BCHL marquis event in the Peach City

Vernon hotel manager plans to turn spare rooms into affordable housing

Village Green Hotel’s Jay Rosenberger has been his own journey of recovery, and now wants to help

Vernon teachers honoured for excellence at provincial awards

Fulton Secondary’s Alan Gee and École Beairsto Elementary’s Brendan Robertson both received awards

Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 bursary winners

Shaughnessy O’Brien , Sierra Shaw and Kayleigh Wagner are this year’s $1,000 bursary winners

Vernon mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Train and SUV collide in Shuswap

Police and train personnel still on-scene; emergency crews have left

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Summerland intersection was known as Five Corners

Gas station now located at entrance to the community

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Okanagan mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Vernon RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver drops second straight to open NHL season

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Most Read