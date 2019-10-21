MILITARY SERVICE During the Second World War, Bill Kenzle served in the army for four and a half years. After his military service, he farmed in Manitoba for several years. (Photo submitted)

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

For Bill Kenzle, the secret to a long life is in his attitude.

“I’ll take whatever the Lord gives me,” he said.

On Saturday at Summerland Seniors Village, Kenzle celebrated his 100th birthday, surrounded by friends and family. Earlier in the week, he had also had 100th birthday celebrations with his family.

Kenzle served in the army during the Second World War. Following the war, he spent several years farming in Swan River, Man.

He and his wife Opal moved to Summerland in 1980.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

FAMILY GATHERING Flanked by members of his family, Bill Kenzle celebrated his 100th birthday on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Summerland once had college campus

Just Posted

Drug stores team up for Vernon hospital foundation

Burger and beer fundraiser to raise cash to help women’s health

Vernon business not zoned for growing pot: city

Water remains shut off at sports store after deemed risk to city supply

Vernon player wins ATP tour event, named to Davis Cup squad

Vasek Pospisil joins Raonic, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in representing Canada

Snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ski season just around the corner

Vernon up for advanced gas meters project

FortisBC to host information session for Vernon customers Wednesday

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Kenzle credits positive attitude as secret to a long life

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

Most Read