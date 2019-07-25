Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT Summerland Rental Centre carries an assortment of tools and equipment for homeowners. Over the years, Kim Kothlow and Dallas Bradner have seen changing trends in home improvement and renovation work. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

When Summerland homeowners need to rent tools or equipment for home improvement projects, Summerland Rental Centre has a large selection available.

“We’ve got anything you would need if you’re a homeowner, up to mid-sized construction,” said Dallas Bradner of the centre.

He and his sister Kim Kothlow have been operating the centre for the past eight to nine years. Earlier, their father bought half the business and later he purchased the entire business.

Bradner and Kothlow, who both grew up in Summerland, were living away from the community when their father asked if they would be interested in returning and taking over the business.

Before working at the rental centre Bradner had been in construction in the Lower Mainland, while Kothlow had been working at a book store in Kelowna.

The move back to Summerland has been good for both of them, and both have said returning to Summerland has felt like coming home.

“You realize Summerland is pretty awesome,” Bradner said. “It’s fantastic to be able to raise our families in the Okanagan.”

They enjoy helping their customers with their home improvement projects, especially when those customers come back to tell them about the positive experiences they had with tools and equipment.

They and their staff are also quick to offer help when customers walk through the doors.

“It feels good helping people out when they’re having problems,” Kothlow said.

They also appreciate the staff at the centre. Bradner said the staff members have diverse backgrounds and are able to share their expertise and provide advice to those who need it.

In addition to renting tools and equipment, the centre also carries irrigation equipment.

Bradner and Kothlow have noticed a growing interest in irrigation systems for xeriscape yards and for gardens.

“A huge trend in gardening is happening,” Kothlow said.

They have also noticed changing trends in the tools and equipment people are asking to rent.

“We don’t rent carpet cleaners because no one has carpet anymore,” Bradner said.

They are continuing to work to keep up with the changing trends affecting home construction and renovation work, so they will be able to meet the changing needs of their customers.

