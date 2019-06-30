Summerland school was constructed in 1922

MacDonald School location is site of present Summerland Skatepark

MacDONALD SCHOOL MacDonald School was built in 1922. In March 1997, Summerland’s municipal council supported the demolition of this building in exchange for a new track and field facility. This site is now the location of the Summerland Skatepark. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

