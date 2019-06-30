MacDONALD SCHOOL
MacDonald School was built in 1922. In March 1997, Summerland’s municipal council supported the demolition of this building in exchange for a new track and field facility. This site is now the location of the Summerland Skatepark.
(Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland school was constructed in 1922
MacDonald School location is site of present Summerland Skatepark
MacDonald School in Summerland was built in 1922.
In March 1997, Summerland municipal council supported the demolition of this building in exchange for a new track and field facility.
This site is now the location of the Summerland Skatepark.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.