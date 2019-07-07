ROSEDALE AVENUE UNDER CONSTRUCTION This photograph was taken in 1910 from Giant’s Head Mountain. It shows Rosedale Avenue under construction. The name ‘Rosedale’ originated from Judge Kelley. In the foreground is the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church. In the far left is the Central School. Judge Kelley’s home was eventually built on the empty lot to the right. Today, his home is part of the Providence Funeral Home. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland street was constructed in 1910

Rosedale Avenue is now an important street in Summerland’s downtown area

Rosedale Avenue has gone through considerable changes since the street was constructed more than a century ago.

The historic photograph was taken from Giant’s Head Mountain in 1910, when the road was under construction.

READ ALSO: Summerland school was constructed in 1922

READ ALSO: Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

The name ‘Rosedale’ originated from Judge Kelley.

In the foreground is the St. Stephen’s Anglican Church. In the far left is the Central School.

Judge Kelley home was eventually built on the empty lot to the right. Today, his home is part of the Providence Funeral Home.

A BUSY STREET Today, Rosedale Avenue in Summerland is a busy downtown street. The former Judge Kelley home is just past the three-storey medical building. St. Stephen’s Anglican Church is located to the right of the picture, at the roundabout at Rosedale Avenue and Prairie Valley Road. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Vernon woman scores spectacular lightning strike photo

