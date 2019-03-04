WORK EXPERIENCE Joshua Oggelsby works on a news story in the Summerland Review newsroom. He is at the paper through a work placement program at Summerland Secondary School. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland student learns skills working at community paper

Joshua Oggelsby is at the Summerland Review under a high school work experience program

A Grade 12 student from Summerland Secondary School is getting some hands-on experience in the news media through a high school work placement program.

Joshua Oggelsby is working at the Summerland Review in the high school’s Career and Vocational Education work placement program.

He is interested in news writing and plans to pursue a career in journalism.

“This improves my writing and my overall knowledge of the business,” he said of the work experience program.

Oggelsby also has an interest in sports reporting, as he was a hockey player until he was in Grade 10.

John Arendt, editor of the Summerland Review, said the stories Oggelsby is covering now are similar to those he will report on when he is working in the field later.

“This is probably the best way to learn what’s involved in the work,” he said.

RELATED: Students gain work experience

RELATED: Program teaches students entrepreneur skills

He added that the high school students who have worked at the newspaper in recent years have done extremely well.

“The quality of their work and the enthusiasm they bring continue to impress me,” he said. “Joshua is a very good fit in the newsroom.”

After graduation, Oggelsby will attend Okanagan College in Kelowna to study journalism.

Charles Lay, a teacher at Summerland Secondary School, said this year 72 students at the school have taken or are taking the work experience program.

The program has been running for the past 20 to 25 years.

“It’s an opportunity in lots of ways,” he said.

Last year, one student had work as an office assistant at a dental office. After the program was over, the student found work with the same office.

Lay thanks the participating businesses for supporting the program and the students.

“Without the community, it wouldn’t happen,” he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan musicians to work at school in India

Just Posted

Vernon care facility workers send hour-long message to employer

Hospital Employees Union members at Heron Grove concerned about staff recruitment and retention

Files joined for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu’s file will be before the Supreme Court next March 7

CMHA Vernon campaign promotes medication disposal awareness

Expired medications can become ineffective and even toxic: Canadian Mental Health Association

Police look to identify Okanagan fraudster

West Kelowna RCMP call to public to identify man

Dust advisory issued for Vernon – again

Ministry of Environment, Interior Health issue second advisory in as many weeks due to conditions

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

Earthquake jogs memory of meteor strike

Shuswap resident recalls night sky becoming bright as day, booming sounds

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Victoria to honour fallen firefighters

The BC Fallen Fire Fighters’ Memorial honours those who have died in the line of duty

Team B.C. claims bronze medals in Canada Winter Games

7 Okanagan players were drafted to the team

Most Read