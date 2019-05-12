Summerland winery offers custom coffee blend

Madam’s Roast a collaboration between Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Backyard Beans

A winery and a coffee roaster in Summerland have paired up to provide a special custom coffee.

The Madam’s Roast coffee is roasted by Backyard Beans and is available only at Dirty Laundry Vineyard.

The idea for the coffee came when staff at the winery got together for a coffee tasting with Richard Haverkamp, owner of Backyard Beans.

They chose a Tanzanian/El Salvador medium roast organic blend.

Fresh coffee will be available for those at the winery’s patio. Half-pound bags of the Madam’s Roast coffee will also be available for the public to purchase, but only at the winery.

“It is important that Summerland businesses support one and other,” said Bob Campbell, president of Dirty Laundry Vineyard. “The people at Dirty Laundry make it a priority to hire local and to work together with businesses based in the Summerland and surrounding area and appreciate the mutual patronage received.”

Richard and Liz Haverkamp have been roasting small batch coffee at Backyard Beans since 2003.

“By drinking ethically sourced coffee, not only are you benefitting the farmers and their families but the surrounding communities and environment as well,” Richard Haverkamp said.

