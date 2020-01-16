BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Marie Andrews celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 12 at the Dr. Andrew Pavilion in Summerland. (Photo submitted)

Summerland woman celebrates 100 years

Marie Andrews turned 100 on Jan. 12

Marie Andrews, a long time resident of Summerland, celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 12 with family and friends at an open house at the Dr. Andrew Pavilion in Summerland.

Her three sons, Wayne and wife Laurie from Prince George, Norm from Vancouver and Neil from Summerland attended, as well as their families, including one from Nova Scotia.

READ ALSO: Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Andrews and her late husband, Sam, moved to Summerland in 1966, along with their youngest son Neil. She was active with the Summerland United Church and still enjoys visits from members of the congregation.

She is always ready for a crib game and is looking forward to warmer weather so she can spend time on the patio watching the birds and the flowers bloom.

