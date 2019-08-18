A BUSY STREET Summerland’s Main Street today remains vibrant and active, although it has seen many changes over the years. The building to the left is the oldest commercial building in the downtown. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland’s downtown has gone through numerous changes

Main Street has been commercial hub of community for many years

Summerland’s downtown has gone through considerable changes over the years.

In Summerland’s first years, the Lowertown area was the hub of the community, until a fire destroyed many businesses in that area in the early 1920s.

Today, many of the commercial businesses are in the downtown area of Main Street and Victoria Road.

The Summerland Supply Co. building, at the corner of what is now Main Street and Victoria Road, is the oldest commercial building in the community.

For many years, the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store was a community landmark. The store, at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road, was purchased on Oct. 30, 1949 and was expanded four times in its history. As a result of the expansion, a basement was later added to the building.

The store closed its doors in 1996.

Today, a physiotherapy business is at the site of the former Summerland 5¢ to $1 store.

