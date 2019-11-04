SHARING STAND Volunteers with the Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand received and distributed fresh fruit and vegetables to the community. (Photo submitted)

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

The Summerland Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Sharing Stand was created through a partnership between Alex Kondor and Linda Van Alphen as members of the Summerland Healthy Community Initiative.

The last day of the stand’s season this year was Oct. 29.

READ ALSO: Sharing Stand provides fresh produce

READ ALSO: Changes considered for Summerland Rotary Sunday Market

The stand took in more than 2,700 kilograms (5,966 lbs.) of fresh fruit and vegetable donations from residential gardeners and farmers, representing a 49 per cent increase over the 1,820 kilograms (4,014 lbs.) last year.

Customers at the stand were invited to share, trade or simply take what ever they need from the produce bins.

The stand was set up at the Summerland United Church parking lot, and received support from the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre. Community volunteers were responsible for setting up the stand each week.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon artist brightens up the landscape
Next story
Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

Just Posted

Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Nixon Wenger Pee Wees win own eight-team invitational, beating Arbutus Club of Vancouver in final

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

The Black Antler chef takes home Penticton Souperbowl trophy

Annual event aims to raise profile of Penticton’s Soupateria

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Most Read