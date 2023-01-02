The Polar Bear Dip at Tugboat Beach to kick off 2023 in Kelowna. (Trudy Jane Janicki/Facebook)

Sun’s out, buns out: A cool start to 2023 with Kelowna’s annual Polar Bear Dip

Dippers jumped in at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1

Temperatures hovered a little above zero for the first swim of the new year.

The 2023 Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna saw a large crowd gather to watch a great number of brave individuals take a cold dip for a good cause.

The dip was at 2 p.m. with food vendors and music open before and after.

Hosted by Community Recreational Initiatives Society, the event has raised over $18,000.

Money can still be donated online at trellis.org/2023-polar-bear-dip.

All funds raised will provide people living with disabilities access to outdoor recreation.

READ MORE: First baby in Kelowna this year is a girl

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaNew Year'sSwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Coldstream lake dippers plunge into New Year

Just Posted

The Vernon-Salmon Arm curling team of skip Nolan Blaeser (from left) of Vernon, Salmon Arm brothers Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck, lead Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, both of Vernon, won the B.C. U18 men’s curling title in Richmond. (Facebook photo)
Vernon-Salmon Arm curlers off to Canadian finals

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

Katherine McIlravey died from injuries suffered Aug.1, 2022, from an RV fire in Enderby. (Sitara Liquor/Facebook)
August 2022: Lake Country liquor store owner dies in Enderby RV fire

A cyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 97 between Lake Country and Kelowna on May 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)
May 2022: Two strange vehicle crashes happen within three days