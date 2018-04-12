George Shioshvili of Sunshine Autographics with the Humboldt Strong decal he designed for his truck. (Photo Submitted)

Community shows Broncos support

Shop manager designed a decal for his truck

The gang at Sunshine Autographics in Vernon has joined the Humboldt Broncos support group.

Owner Daryle Ehnes and shop manager George Shioshvili are huge hockey fans and wanted to somehow help the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team deal with the horrid bus crash near Tisdale last Friday night.

“George made up a decal for the back of his truck and it seems to be gaining momentum,” said Ehnes, whose shop is located at 4504 31st St. “We are giving away Humboldt Strong decals for free at our front counter. We have a donation jar set up if people would like to donate. All funds raised will be given to the Go-Fund-Me page (which has surpassed $8 million).”

Shioshvili was wearing a Washington Capitals sweater on Bronco jersey day. Several businesses in town swapped their normal work clothes for sports jerseys in honour of the fallen Broncos.

An impromptu game of road hockey also broke out in the Sutton Realty parking lot at noon Thursday in support of Humboldt.

The initiative #JerseysforHumboldt was first proposed on Facebook by a group of hockey parents in Langley as a way to honour the Junior A club. Sixteen passengers have died and 13 others were injured from the bus-semi crash. Locals have taken to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to show their jersey photos.

