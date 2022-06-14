(Carlee Melenko photo)

Sunshine Day ready to rock downtown Vernon

Rooftop music, performers, free movies, activities and more

Residents of Vernon are hoping for sunshine this Saturday as Sunshine Day returns.

The annual event will fill downtown Vernon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more than 250 businesses and services open to discover and explore throughout the day along with some specialty events (weather permitting).

“Last year’s COVID friendly concept is back, with more attractions as 30th Avenue is still open to traffic and meter parking,” Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) marketing and events manager Peter Kaz said.

A fashion show will parade 30th Avenue every 25 minutes from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Watch for Captain Jack Sparrow and a spring stilt jester or check out the music by Duane Marchand, Steve Smith, Mat Duffus, Jay LaFlamme and Gord Wilson on the main street. You’ll even hear sounds from above as DJ Lunchboxx will be spinning on the roof of Simply Delicious while the Garcia Band will be rocking the Thirty One & Main shop top.

Vernon Prom Classical Music Festival artists will also be performing as a prelude to the event that begins June 23.

The DVA tent will host a balloon animal artist while Natures Fare hosts activities such as as kids colouring station.

The Library celebrates its 10th anniversary with a birthday story time, book club, live music, Maker Space tours (sound room, 3D Print, Cricut Cutter and more), STEAM items to play and test out, make your own found poetry artwork, a button maker, sidewalk chalk and even cupcakes.

The Towne Theatre is hosting its Film Festival June 17-19 featuring Star Wars and other short fan films for free Saturday.

“Find Dart Vader outside with his friends mid-afternoon,” said Kaz.

