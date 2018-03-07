The annual Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival is taking applications for vendors for the event, slated for June 16. (Morning Star file photo)

Sunshine Festival seeks vendors

Annual Downtown Vernon family event set for June 16

You’re not alone in wishing it was summer.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) is currently seeking vendor applications for the 24th annual Sunshine Festival presented by VantageOne – the largest street fair and sidewalk sale in the North Okanagan on Saturday, June 16.

“This is an opportunity to showcase your business or non-profit organization in front of almost 20,000 people,” said Dudley Coulter, events and promotions coordinator at the DVA. “We would like to invite the Greater Vernon community to participate in this fun, family event.”

Applications opened earlier this year and will remain open until April 15. Vendors should note that March 15 is the final day to secure booth space at early bird rates.

The festival, which runs from 9 .a.m to 5 p.m., typically sees 150 vendors from children’s activities to businesses and everything in between. Coulter noted the DVA has some exciting changes for what they hope to be the largest Sunshine Festival on record.

To date, the DVA would like to thank VantageOne, Fortis BC, Sun-FM, Kalavida Surf Shop and The Rock Garden for their sponsorship of this community event.

If you are a business or non-profit organization and would like to reserve booth space at the 24th Annual Sunshine Festival on Saturday, June 16th, visit the event website here.

Predator crafts recreational support

