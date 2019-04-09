The Sunshine Festival is presented by the Downtown Vernon Association. (Photo - Peter Solymosi)

Sunshine festival seeks volunteers

The North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale is celebrating its 25th anniversary this June.

It’s National Volunteer Week in Canada from April 7-13, so it’s perfect timing for those who want to apply to help out at one of Vernon’s most iconic events.

The Downtown Vernon Association is looking for more than 40 volunteers to help host the Sunshine Festival presented by VantageOne on Saturday, June 15.

The North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“It’s a rewarding experience to see your hard work enjoyed by the community,” said Dudley Coulter, DVA Events & Marketing Coordinator. “The event is the largest of its kind in the region and takes a lot of volunteers to help it come to fruition.”

Shifts at the festival are four-and-a-half to eight hours long and include:

  • Set-up
  • Block Captains
  • Stage Managers
  • First Aid
  • Safety Coordinator
  • Garbage Duties
  • Take-down

Coulter also noted there are honorariums available to non-profit organizations and sports teams who bring five or more volunteers. Successful applicants will be provided with a limited-edition t-shirt commemorating the 25th anniversary as well as a meal.

Interested individuals and parties can complete an online application form at https://downtownvernon.com/events/sunshine-festival.

Related: Vernon celebrates Sunshine Fest

Related: Sunshine Fest returns to Vernon streets

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Just Posted

Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

BREAKING NEWS: House fire off Highway 97

Rats drive Okanagan city into top-20

Orkin Canada reveals 2018 list of rattiest cities in BC; Kelowna in at No. 7; Vernon falls off list

Sunshine festival seeks volunteers

The North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale is celebrating its 25th anniversary this June.

A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

Vernon extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

HEU members at six Good Samaritan Society sites in B.C., including Heron Grove, vote for job action

Vernon’s largest hiring event draws hundreds

The 4th annual Nexus Job Fair took place at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday, April 9.

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read