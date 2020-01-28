Ventriloquist Don Bryan entertains crowds during the Schubert Centre’s furnace fundraiser Friday night. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Support warms Vernon seniors centre

More than $54,000 raised at Furnace Fundraiser

The community is cozying up with support for the beloved Schubert Centre.

The downtown Vernon facility, popular with the senior community but also many other groups, needs a new furnace.

So the centre came up with the idea of having a Furnace Fundraiser, which turned out to be a sellout event with more than 200 people Friday night.

“Great food, entertainment, auction and dance, fun was had by all,” said Shirley Higgins, with the Schubert Centre.

On top of all the fun, the event raised $54,028.59 after expenses were paid.

But the aging facility still needs support as the furnace replacement is estimated to cost $130,000.

The building is also now dealing with leaks.

Local artist/designer Nancy Wilde helped put together the nearly 100 items for the silent auction and six large live auction items and was thoroughly impressed with the response from the community.

“What a heck of a great night,” said Wilde, adding that some large cash donations were announced.

“The whole community came up so big with their donations. The crowd came up big with their bidding.”

Auctioneers Heath Fletcher and Jeff Bassett entertained the crowd during the live auction.

Guests were also treated to Ventriloquist Don Bryan, a dance to the tunes of the Shawn Lightfoot Band and dinner.

“There’s still a really long way to go but (Friday’s) support shows things can happen,” Wilde said.

“Way to go.”

READ MORE: Baby it’s cold inside Vernon’s Schubert Centre

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for beloved Schubert Centre manager

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Heath Fletcher and Jeff Bassett entertained crowds as the auctioneers during the live auction at the Schubert Centre fundraiser Friday night. (Schubert Centre photo)

Previous story
Lecture series celebrates Okanagan art

Just Posted

Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man

GoFundMe campaign already at halfway mark of $5K goal

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s vew from the top of the world

Support warms Vernon seniors centre

More than $54,000 raised at Furnace Fundraiser

Lecture series celebrates Okanagan art

David Doody presents at Vernon Art Gallery for UBCO Lecture Series

Commercial vehicle licensing cancelled in Vernon

City councillors heard concerns from businesses and advocates, ended decal program

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray

UBC to be first Canadian institution to join open science platform

The new service aims to make transparency, collaboration and reproducibility easier

New cannabis course coming to Okanagan College

The new Recreational Cannabis Retail Sales course will launch online on Feb. 17

Opioid crisis to blame for shorter life expectancy in B.C. men, says Stats Can

Opioid crisis held responsible for declining life expectancy

JUUL responds to Vernon’s vaping concerns

President of JUUL Labs Canada says numbers reported in local vape presentation inaccurate

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in violent wallet theft

The woman was walking along McCurdy Road when she was pushed down by a passing male

Earthquake on top of highway closure a wake up call for Island’s West Coast

“When someone says, ‘Be prepared for 72 hours,’ that means exactly that: be prepared.”

Restaurant owners present cheque to family of Kelowna girl diagnosed with tumour

Central Kitchen and Bar staff recently held fundraiser to help with Elara’s treatment costs

Most Read