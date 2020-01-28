Support warms Vernon seniors centre

More than $54,000 raised at Furnace Fundraiser

The community is cozying up with support for the beloved Schubert Centre.

The downtown Vernon facility, popular with the senior community but also many other groups, needs a new furnace.

So the centre came up with the idea of having a Furnace Fundraiser, which turned out to be a sellout event with more than 200 people Friday night.

“Great food, entertainment, auction and dance, fun was had by all,” said Shirley Higgins, with the Schubert Centre.

On top of all the fun, the event raised $54,028.59 after expenses were paid.

But the aging facility still needs support as the furnace replacement is estimated to cost $130,000.

The building is also now dealing with leaks.

Local artist/designer Nancy Wilde helped put together the nearly 100 items for the silent auction and six large live auction items and was thoroughly impressed with the response from the community.

“What a heck of a great night,” said Wilde, adding that some large cash donations were announced.

“The whole community came up so big with their donations. The crowd came up big with their bidding.”

Auctioneers Heath Fletcher and Jeff Bassett entertained the crowd during the live auction.

Guests were also treated to Ventriloquist Don Bryan, a dance to the tunes of the Shawn Lightfoot Band and dinner.

“There’s still a really long way to go but (Friday’s) support shows things can happen,” Wilde said.

“Way to go.”

