Support your mates during Aussie Day at SilverStar

There is no better time than this weekend to support your Aussie mates, as Jan. 26 marks Australia Day.

Australia is currently battling hundreds of devastating bushfires that have killed 29 people and an estimated one billion animals since September.

To help the country recover, SilverStar Mountain Resort is preparing to host three days of Aussie Pride starting Jan. 24.

Starting at 5 p.m. join the celebrations at The Red Antler where Triple J 100 will be live streaming all night.

Then on Saturday, the Vernon Vipers will take to the ice at Kal Tire Place for an Aussie Day special game starting at 6 p.m. SilverStar’s Australian staff and guests are invited to the game against the West Kelowna Warriors.

While up on the mountain the Jump Jam series will get underway at the SilverStar Terrain Park.

On Australia Day (Jan. 26) watch Aussies brave the cold and ride in pride, dressed only in swimwear. The annual Bikini Run is a hilariously good time as skiers take to the mountain donning speedos or boardies in what is forecast to be a balmy 2 C.

Recently SilverStar held an event in support of raising funds for Australia’s wildfire-ravaged country. The Wildfire Sausage Sizzle and Raffle fundraiser garnered more than $38,000.

For more information on the Aussie Day weekend at SilverStar click here.

