Swans soar, eagles rise in annual North Okanagan bird count

North Okanagan Naturalists Club members and friends conducted their annual swan and eagle count for the North Okanagan on Jan. 16.

The citizen-science initiative is conducted by teams of volunteers who are interested in the well-being of bald and golden eagles, and trumpeter and tundra swans.

The count covers a region from Oyama in the south to Mara Lake in the north, and from Otter Lake/Head of the Lake in the west to Mabel Lake in the east.

“The statistics gathered are forwarded to a biologist in Kamloops where they are compiled in a report for the Interior region of the province,” said club secretary Rod Drennan.

The summary report is forwarded to the Canadian Wildlife Service and statistics have been used in the past by students in post-secondary institutions. This survey started in the early 1970s and has been conducted every year since in mid-winter. The area where data is collected has now expanded to the Prince George region.

This year’s figures for the North Okanagan are as follows:

• bald eagles – 128 (19 immatures)

• golden eagles – three

• trumpeter swans – 113 (14 immatures)

• tundra swans – zero

In 2021, the club counted 57 trumpeter swans (12 juvenile), 124 eagles (30 immatures) of which four were golden eagles, spotted in Lavington, Lumby or along the southern route to Mabel Lake.

This year marked the 42nd annual count for swans and 28th annual eagle count.

READ MORE: North Okanagan bird count shows decrease in swans and eagles

READ MORE: North Okanagan eagle, swan count impressive

