Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

After opening Crimson Salon five years ago Tara Sebastianis knew that her relationship with the community would be integral if she was going to keep her business operational.

“The shop has been just a small local business in Kelowna,” said Sebastianis. “Any opportunity we have to give back to the community we try our best because without the community’s support we wouldn’t be here.”

So, when the organizers for Swinging with the Stars approached Sebastianis and her team to do the dancers’ hair for the event the salon owner couldn’t help but wonder if there was more she could do.

“It’s always intrigued me because I do have a dance background and I was always really interested in being a part of Swinging with the Stars. When the reached out to us to do the hair for the dancers I asked a few more questions and weaselled my way in,” explained Sebastianis. “They said sure we would love you to be a part of this and dance.”

Swinging with the Stars is the Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s (COHA) signature fundraiser which has raised more than $2 million over the eleven years since its inception.

Sebastianis said she has had clients over the years who have had family go into hospice and she recognizes the important role COHA plays in a community.

“The nurses and the care-aids and the volunteers are all part of the community,” she said. “Some of them come in to see us and we want to give back to them and say thank you. Because I will dance my hear out to raise money and give back, it’s been a nice experience.”

