Executive director says the event was created to highlight women in sciences

The Okanagan Science Centre is hosting its first Take Your Daughter to the Science Centre Day in celebration of International Women’s Day. The Science Centre wants to recognize the contribution of women in science and encourage young girls to consider a career in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields.

The event is set for Sat., March 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vicki Topping of MQN Architects, Leigh Sindlinger of Kal Tire, and Jennifer Miles of the North Okanagan Regional District will all be leading activities for children and families.

There will be other activities in the Science Centre galleries and signage highlighting the contributions of women in science. Admission is free for all children and their caregivers.

Jim Swingle, Executive Director of the Okanagan Science Centre, says the event was created to highlight women in sciences, whom are often “under-represented.”

“One key step in addressing that imbalance is to make sure that young girls can identify with being scientists,” he said Monday.

“We want to give young girls the inspiration that comes when something suddenly seems like something that ‘people just like me’ do.”

By highlighting the contributions of women in science, and by having local women in STEM fields here to meet with children and lead activities, the Okanagan Science Centre wants to encourage that identification.

The Okanagan Science Centre is a charitable non-profit organization that aims to make science fun and accessible for everyone. To learn more visit www.okscience.ca or call 250-545-3644.

